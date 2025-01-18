Avonmore Capital Announces Right Shares Allotment Advertisement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited ( (IN:AVONMORE) ) is now available.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited announced the publication of newspaper advertisements regarding the basis of allotment of right shares issued by the company. This compliance under SEBI regulations aims to ensure transparency and maintain stakeholder confidence by disseminating important financial information through multiple media channels.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited

YTD Price Performance: 30.12%

Average Trading Volume: 319,911

Current Market Cap: 6.58B INR

