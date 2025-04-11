Avon Technologies Announces Change in Major Holdings

Avon Protection ( (GB:AVON) ) just unveiled an update.

Avon Technologies Plc, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its major holdings. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has reduced its voting rights in Avon Technologies to 2.496980% from a previous 3.965860%. This change in holdings, effective as of April 9, 2025, reflects a significant adjustment in the investment strategy of Van Lanschot Kempen, potentially impacting Avon’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

Spark’s Take on GB:AVON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVON is a Neutral.

Avon Protection is on a solid financial trajectory with robust revenue growth and cash flow improvements. However, the stock’s high valuation and neutral technical indicators suggest caution. Positive corporate events, such as new military contracts and employee investment initiatives, provide additional support to its market position.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AVON stock, click here.

More about Avon Protection

YTD Price Performance: -4.74%

Average Trading Volume: 74,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £401.6M

Find detailed analytics on AVON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue