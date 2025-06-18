Avolta AG Secures Nine-Year Retail Contract Extension in Mexico

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Dufry AG ( (CH:AVOL) ) is now available.

Avolta AG has extended its retail contract with Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) in Mexico for nine more years, covering 15 stores across four major airports. This extension reinforces Avolta’s commitment to the region and enhances its long-standing partnership with OMA, aiming to provide travelers with premium experiences while promoting local culture and products.

More about Dufry AG

Avolta AG is a leading global player in the travel retail and food & beverage industry. The company focuses on providing premium shopping experiences in airports, with a strong emphasis on integrating local culture and craftsmanship into its retail environments.

