Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Whitbread PLC

Whitbread PLC has announced a change in share ownership, with Aviva PLC now holding a total of 3.0004% voting rights after crossing the threshold on June 20, 2024. The notification follows a minor increase in Aviva’s direct interest in Whitbread, with the total number of voting rights possessed by Aviva standing at 5,436,300. This shift in stakes indicates a new level of investment by Aviva in the UK-based company, reflecting a potential strategic interest.

