Avira Resources to Hold General Meeting, Adopts Digital Communication Strategy

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has provided an update.

Avira Resources Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for 12 February 2025 in Perth, WA. The company is utilizing electronic means to distribute meeting materials, encouraging shareholders to vote online or via proxy forms, a move that underscores a shift towards more digital communication and engagement with stakeholders.

More about Avira Resources Ltd

Avira Resources Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development industry, focusing primarily on mineral resources. It operates in Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AVW).

Current Market Cap: A$2.94M

