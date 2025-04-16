Avira Resources Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

The latest update is out from Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ).

Avira Resources Limited has announced a general meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for May 16, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate by voting online or via proxy, with materials and instructions provided electronically to those who have opted for digital communication. This meeting is significant as it impacts shareholder voting and company decisions, highlighting the importance of shareholder engagement in Avira’s governance.

Avira Resources Limited operates in the resource exploration industry, focusing on the development and exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AVW).

