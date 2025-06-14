Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Renews ATM Equity Program for Financial Flexibility

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Avino Silver & Gold ( (TSE:ASM) ) has shared an announcement.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has renewed its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program, allowing the company to distribute common shares up to a value of US$40 million. This strategic move provides Avino with additional financial flexibility, enabling it to raise capital as needed in the United States market. The ATM offering will be conducted through a sales agreement with several agents, and the shares will be sold at prevailing market prices. The initiative is intended to enhance the company’s financial position, although there is no obligation to sell any shares, and the offering will be active until certain conditions are met.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ASM) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avino Silver & Gold stock, see the TSE:ASM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ASM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ASM is a Outperform.

Avino Silver & Gold’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the stock score. While technical indicators show bullish trends, overbought conditions present potential risks. The high P/E ratio suggests a premium valuation, which could limit upside potential.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ASM stock, click here.

More about Avino Silver & Gold

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and production of silver and gold. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the TSX, NYSE American, and FSE, and is involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties.

Average Trading Volume: 513,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$690.5M

Find detailed analytics on ASM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.