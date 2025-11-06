Avient Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Avient Corporation ( (AVNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avient Corporation presented to its investors.
Avient Corporation is a global leader in materials solutions, specializing in colorants, advanced composites, and engineered materials, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. In its third quarter of 2025, Avient reported sales of $807 million, slightly below the previous year, but achieved an 8% growth in adjusted EPS, reaching $0.70, driven by improved EBITDA margins and reduced interest and tax expenses. The company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance, anticipating a 4% to 8% growth year-over-year, and reported strong cash flow that facilitated $50 million in debt repayment during the quarter. Avient’s strategic focus on productivity and cost control is expected to continue driving margin expansion and earnings growth, with a forecasted total debt reduction of $150 million by year-end. Despite challenges in key markets, Avient remains committed to customer focus and strategic investments, positioning itself for continued growth amidst an uncertain macroeconomic environment.