Avidity Biosciences Reports Increased Revenue Amid Losses

Avidity Biosciences Inc ( (RNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avidity Biosciences Inc presented to its investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) to target diseases previously untreatable with such therapeutics. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Avidity Biosciences reported significant financial highlights, including increased collaboration revenue and a substantial net loss. The company saw its collaboration revenue rise to $12.5 million for the quarter, up from $2.3 million in the same period last year, driven by milestones achieved under agreements with partners like Eli Lilly. However, the company’s operating expenses also increased significantly, leading to a net loss of $174.4 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $80.4 million in the previous year. Despite the losses, Avidity Biosciences has maintained a strong cash position, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.88 billion. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about its financial stability, supported by its existing cash reserves and potential future financing activities, as it continues to advance its product candidates and development programs.

