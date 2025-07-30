Avidity Biosciences’ Phase 3 Study Update: Del-desiran for Myotonic Dystrophy

Avidity Biosciences Inc ((RNA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Avidity Biosciences Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 global study titled A Phase 3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Global Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous AOC 1001 for the Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the drug del-desiran, formerly known as AOC 1001, for treating Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1, a genetic disorder that affects muscle function.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests del-desiran, an experimental drug administered intravenously, against a placebo. Del-desiran is designed to improve muscle function in patients with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel intervention model. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either del-desiran or a placebo, with both participants and researchers unaware of the assignments. The primary goal is treatment efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 30, 2024, with a primary completion date expected around 60 weeks later. The latest update was submitted on July 28, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Avidity Biosciences’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results could enhance the company’s market position in treating genetic muscle disorders. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in similar treatments by other companies could influence market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

