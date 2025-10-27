Avidity Biosciences Announces Merger with Novartis AG

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avidity Biosciences ( (RNA) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 25, 2025, Avidity Biosciences announced a merger agreement with Novartis AG, under which Novartis will acquire Avidity for $72.00 per share, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. The merger includes the separation of Avidity’s early-stage precision cardiology programs into a new entity, SpinCo, which will be led by Kathleen Gallagher. The acquisition will provide Novartis with access to Avidity’s RNA-targeting delivery platform and its late-stage clinical programs. The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2026, requires regulatory and stockholder approvals and is anticipated to enhance Novartis’ neuroscience pipeline.

Avidity Biosciences shows potential with strong gross profit margins and positive revenue growth, but is hindered by significant profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis indicates a positive trend, but the valuation reflects the company’s current financial struggles. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, CA, focused on developing a new class of RNA therapeutics known as Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs). These therapeutics aim to improve the delivery of RNA into muscle, targeting diseases that were previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Avidity’s clinical development programs focus on rare muscle diseases such as myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, and the company is also advancing precision cardiology candidates for rare genetic cardiomyopathies.

