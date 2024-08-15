Avicanna Broadens Global Reach with Denmark Export

Avicanna (TSE:AVCN) has released an update.

Avicanna, a biopharmaceutical company, has expanded its international market reach by exporting its Aureus branded CBG products to Denmark through its subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS, marking the company’s 19th international market for Aureus and 22nd overall. This move highlights Avicanna’s ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and underscores its commitment to providing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products across the globe.

