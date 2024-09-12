AVIC Joy Holdings Faces Delisting in September 2024

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) (HK:0260) has released an update.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited has announced that the Listing Review Committee has upheld the decision to cancel the company’s listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with the final trading day set for 16 September 2024. Following this date, the company’s shares will no longer be traded or listed on the exchange, and the company will cease to be governed by the Listing Rules, potentially affecting future transactions and disclosures. Shareholders are advised to seek professional advice regarding the implications of the delisting.

