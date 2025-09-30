AvePoint’s Shares Listed on SGX-ST with UBS Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AvePoint ( (AVPT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AvePoint, Inc. has announced the secondary listing of its shares on the main board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). UBS AG, Singapore Branch, acting as the Stabilizing Manager, purchased 86,790 shares of AvePoint’s common stock at a price of S$19.50 per share to support the offering. This move is part of AvePoint’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and liquidity in the Asian financial markets.

