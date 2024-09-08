Avenira Limited Welcomes New Leadership

Avenira Limited (AU:AEV) has released an update.

Avenira Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Yuan (Stephanie) Yuan as the new Chairman and CEO, succeeding Mr. Mo Yang following an internal change. With over a decade of experience at Hebang companies and a strong educational background, Ms. Yuan is set to lead strategic developments, including the Wonarah Phosphate project, aiming to enhance sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

