Avenira Limited Announces Major Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Avenira Limited has announced a proposed issue of up to 1,081,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for May 30, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact the company’s market positioning by increasing its capital base, thereby supporting its operational and strategic initiatives.

Avenira Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and supply of phosphate products, which are essential for agricultural fertilizers, catering to the global agricultural market.

