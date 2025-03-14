Aveanna Healthcare Reports Strong 2024 Financial Turnaround

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc ( (AVAH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates as a diversified home care platform providing specialized care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations across 34 states in the United States. The company offers a broad range of services including nursing, rehabilitation, therapy, and home health and hospice care.

In its latest earnings report, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. announced a significant financial turnaround for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting an 8.6% increase in quarterly revenue to $519.9 million and a net income of $29.2 million, compared to a net loss in the previous year. The company also provided an optimistic outlook for 2025 with revenue guidance between $2.10 billion and $2.12 billion.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 15.7% increase in gross margin to $171.7 million and a 42.8% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $55.2 million for the fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, Aveanna reported a revenue increase of 6.8% to $2.02 billion and a substantial reduction in net loss from $134.5 million in 2023 to $10.9 million in 2024. The company’s strategic focus on cost reductions and improved payor partnerships contributed to these positive results.

Aveanna’s management expressed confidence in continuing this growth trajectory into 2025, emphasizing plans to enhance government and payor partnerships and leverage their unique care platform to deliver cost-effective, high-quality home care. The company anticipates further organic volume growth and improved clinical outcomes, which are expected to drive profitability in the upcoming year.

