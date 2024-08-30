Avation Sells Aircraft, Streamlines Portfolio

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC, a commercial aircraft leasing company, has completed the sale of two ATR 72-600 aircraft to Danish Air Transport, with the transaction generating net cash proceeds of approximately $10 million after loan repayments. The sale aligns with Avation’s strategic focus on maintaining a balanced portfolio of regional and modern commercial narrowbody aircraft. Avation’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield, expressed satisfaction with the deal, emphasizing its fit with the company’s portfolio strategy.

