Avation PLC Prices US$300 Million in Senior Unsecured Notes to Optimize Capital Structure

An announcement from Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) is now available.

Avation PLC has successfully priced US$300 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2031, with an 8.5% coupon, as part of its US$1 billion global medium-term note program. The proceeds will be used to repay existing debt and issuance expenses, thereby optimizing Avation’s capital structure and mitigating 2026 bond expiry risk. This move reflects Avation’s strategy to stabilize its financial position and support future growth, having significantly reduced its net debt to equity ratio over the past five years.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company based in Singapore, specializing in owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft leased to airlines globally.

Average Trading Volume: 169,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £102.6M

