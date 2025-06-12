Avation PLC Announces Profitable Aircraft Sales Amid Strong Market Demand

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) just unveiled an update.

Avation PLC has announced the sale of a Boeing 777-300ER and a new ATR72-600 at prices above their book value, highlighting the robust demand for modern commercial aircraft. The company also revealed a favorable difference of approximately US$82 million between third-party market appraisals and its book value for its fleet, excluding the Boeing 777-300ER, indicating strong market positioning and potential financial benefits for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Buy with a £285.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avation stock, see the GB:AVAP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AVAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.

Avation PLC shows a solid valuation with a low P/E ratio, indicating potential undervaluation. The company’s financial performance is improving, with strong cash flows and operational efficiency gains, offset by revenue volatility and high leverage. Positive corporate events, including strategic debt reduction and market expansion, further support the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AVAP stock, click here.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines globally.

Average Trading Volume: 116,837

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £96.89M

Learn more about AVAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.