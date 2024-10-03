Avation Confirms Securities Listings and Openness to Investors

Avation (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC, a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has confirmed the listings of its securities, with no changes to their status. The company’s ordinary shares and warrants are listed on the London Stock Exchange, while its senior unsecured notes are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Avation emphasizes its openness to shareholder inquiries, directing them to its website or contact through provided channels.

