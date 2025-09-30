Avanza’s Risk-Based Requirement Reduced Following FSA Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avanza Bank Holding AB ( (SE:AZA) ) has shared an announcement.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has completed its 2025 review of Avanza, resulting in a reduction of the risk-based Pillar 2 requirement from 5.71% to 5.02%, lowering Avanza’s total risk-based requirement to 17.52%. This decision reflects Avanza’s strong financial position, as it maintains prudent margins above the leverage and capital requirements, reinforcing its stability and competitive standing in the financial market.

More about Avanza Bank Holding AB

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999 and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. It offers services including savings in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and pensions, with over 2 million customers and more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. Avanza holds a significant position in the Swedish savings market, accounting for 7.9% of it, and is recognized for customer satisfaction.

