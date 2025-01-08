Avantor Announces EVP Jim Bramwell’s Upcoming Retirement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Avantor ( (AVTR) ) has issued an update.

Avantor, Inc. announced the upcoming retirement of Jim Bramwell, its Executive Vice President of Sales and Customer Excellence, who will leave the company on or around June 30, 2025. Mr. Bramwell’s departure marks the end of over 30 years of distinguished service, indicating a significant change in the company’s leadership team and potential shifts in sales and customer strategies.

Avantor

YTD Price Performance: 3.73%

Average Trading Volume: 5,825,058

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.92B

