Avanti Helium Expands Private Placement Financing

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd ( (TSE:AEP) ) has provided an update.

Avanti Helium Corp. has announced an increase in the size of its non-brokered private placement financing from up to 13,363,333 units to 17,030,000 units, aiming for gross proceeds of up to $1,532,700. This move is expected to support ongoing project costs and general working capital, with CEO Chris Bakker participating in the financing, which is considered a related party transaction. The closing of the offering is anticipated around January 13, 2025, pending TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

More about Atlas Engineered Products Ltd

Avanti Helium Corp. is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of helium, focusing on areas in western Canada and the United States. The company aims to address the increasing global demand for helium, which is vital for advanced technology, medical, and space exploration industries.

YTD Price Performance: -3.76%

Average Trading Volume: 130,536

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$86.97M

