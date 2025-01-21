Avanti Helium Completes $1.5M Private Placement Financing

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Avanti Energy ( (TSE:AVN) ) has issued an announcement.

Avanti Helium Corp. has successfully closed a private placement financing, raising $1,532,700 through the sale of over 17 million units. Each unit consists of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional share, with proceeds intended for project costs and general working capital. CEO Chris Bakker participated in the financing, increasing his stake in the company. This transaction, classified as a related party transaction, is exempt from certain regulatory requirements.

More about Avanti Energy

YTD Price Performance: -4.35%

Average Trading Volume: 145,610

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.65M

