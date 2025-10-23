Avanti Gold Secures C$25 Million for Misisi Project Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Valorem Resources ( (TSE:AGC) ) is now available.

Avanti Gold Corp. has successfully closed a C$25 million private placement, which will fund its exploration efforts at the Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This funding will support the company’s 2026 exploration program, focusing on expanding resources along the Kibara gold belt, enhancing its position in the gold exploration industry.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The company’s flagship asset is the Misisi Project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Average Trading Volume: 420,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$66.4M

