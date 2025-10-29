Avanti Gold Reschedules AGM and Strengthens Leadership with New Stock Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Valorem Resources ( (TSE:AGC) ) is now available.

Avanti Gold Corp. has rescheduled its Annual General Meeting to December 16, 2025, to accommodate new shareholders following a recent LIFE offering. The meeting will address the election of directors, appointment of auditors, and other customary business. Additionally, Avanti has issued stock options and restricted share units to its new C-suite executive team and consultants, reinforcing its commitment to strategic leadership and growth.

More about Valorem Resources

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a strong portfolio of projects in Africa, focusing on the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This project is notable for the Akyanga gold deposit, which has an inferred mineral resource of 44.3 million tonnes at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne, totaling 3.1 million ounces of gold. The Misisi Project covers 133 square kilometers along the Kibara Gold Belt, known for significant gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 462,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$65.13M

Find detailed analytics on AGC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

