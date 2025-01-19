Avantel Limited Releases Q3 Financial Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Avantel Limited ( (IN:AVANTEL) ).

Avantel Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The results, which have been published in both ‘Financial Express’ and ‘Prajasakti’, indicate a strategic move to keep stakeholders informed, potentially affecting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Avantel Limited

Avantel Limited operates in the technology industry, primarily offering communication and technology solutions. The company focuses on the design and manufacturing of wireless communication systems, with a market focus on sectors such as defense and telecommunications.

YTD Price Performance: -12.37%

Average Trading Volume: 178,081

Current Market Cap: 34.07B INR

