Avantel Limited Announces Rights Issue and Key Auditor Appointments

Avantel Limited’s Board of Directors has approved raising funds through a rights issue, aiming to issue equity shares worth up to Rs. 81 crore. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth initiatives. Additionally, the company has made key appointments for secretarial, cost, and internal auditing roles, which are likely to enhance its operational efficiency and governance.

Avantel Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced communication solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to various market segments, including defense and telecommunications.

YTD Price Performance: -18.98%

Average Trading Volume: 206,551

Current Market Cap: 31.66B INR

