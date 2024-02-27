Avante Corp. Soars with Strong Q3 Financials

Avante Logixx (TSE:XX) has released an update.

Avante Corp. reports a robust third fiscal quarter with a 36.3% revenue increase and an 11.1% rise in Recurring Monthly Revenues, driven by the strategic acquisition of NSSG and organic growth. Despite a strong balance sheet with $5.7 million in cash and substantial unused credit lines, the company saw a slight decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. Avante remains debt-free and optimistic about its international expansion and new service offerings.

