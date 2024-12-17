Avante Corp. Appoints New VP of Sales & Marketing

Avante Logixx (TSE:XX) has released an update.

Avante Corp. has appointed Frank Pietrobono as Vice President of Sales & Marketing to drive the company’s next phase of growth and expand its global market presence. Pietrobono brings over 25 years of experience in the technology and security industries, renowned for his strategic vision and results-oriented leadership. His expertise in IoT and cloud-based solutions aligns with Avante’s mission to deliver cutting-edge security solutions.

