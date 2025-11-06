Avanos Medical Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Avanos Medical, Inc. ( (AVNS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avanos Medical, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on providing solutions in the healthcare sector, particularly in specialty nutrition systems and pain management. In its third quarter of 2025, Avanos Medical reported a 4.3% increase in total net sales, reaching $177.8 million, despite a net loss of $1.4 million. The company highlighted double-digit growth in its Specialty Nutrition Systems segment and completed the acquisition of Nexus Medical, which is expected to enhance its offerings in neonatal and pediatric care.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance, with adjusted net income decreasing to $10.1 million from $16.7 million the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA dropping to $20.2 million from $30.6 million. The Specialty Nutrition Systems segment saw a significant sales increase, driven by strong demand in enteral feeding and neonate solutions, while the Pain Management & Recovery segment experienced modest growth, with a notable increase in Radio Frequency Ablation product sales.

Despite the challenges, Avanos Medical is optimistic about its future, raising its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. The company aims to continue its strategic focus on its core segments while navigating the impacts of tariffs and other economic pressures. Avanos Medical’s management remains committed to enhancing its product offerings and operational efficiency to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue