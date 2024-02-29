Avalon Advanced Materials Holds Successful 2024 Meeting

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) has released an update.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting, re-electing all eight director nominees and re-appointing Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. Shareholders also approved an amendment to the company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan. The company continues to focus on developing its lithium and rare earth deposits in Ontario and the Northwest Territories, aiming to establish Ontario’s first lithium hydroxide processing facility.

