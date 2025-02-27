Avalon Advanced Materials Boosts Mineral Resources at Separation Rapids Project

The latest update is out from Avalon Advanced Materials ( (TSE:AVL) ).

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., in collaboration with its joint-venture partner Sibelco, announced a significant update to the Mineral Resource Estimate for its Separation Rapids Project in Ontario, Canada. The updated estimate reveals a 28% increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, enhancing the project’s potential and aligning with Canada’s critical minerals strategy. This development strengthens Avalon’s market position as it continues to advance the project’s development and targets further exploration in 2025.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals. The company is primarily engaged in extracting lithium and other rare materials, with a market focus on supporting the growing demand for these resources in various technological and industrial applications.

