Avadel Pharmaceuticals Wins Appeal on LUMRYZ Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( (AVDL) ).

On June 22, 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals filed a lawsuit against the FDA and other entities, challenging the approval of Avadel Pharmaceuticals‘ drug LUMRYZ. The lawsuit claimed the approval was unlawful. On October 30, 2024, the D.C. Court ruled in favor of the FDA and Avadel, rejecting Jazz’s claims. Jazz appealed the decision, but on June 27, 2025, the D.C. Court of Appeals upheld the original ruling, affirming the FDA’s approval of LUMRYZ.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVDL) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock, see the AVDL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AVDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVDL is a Neutral.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ overall stock score is bolstered by strong earnings call outcomes and positive corporate events, which signal growth opportunities and strategic advancements. However, financial performance issues and valuation concerns moderate the score.

To see Spark’s full report on AVDL stock, click here.

More about Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Average Trading Volume: 1,349,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $914.7M

For detailed information about AVDL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue