Avadel Pharmaceuticals Advances Pediatric Narcolepsy Treatment Review

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is actively engaging with the FDA as its Supplemental New Drug Application for LUMRYZ, aimed at treating cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients aged 7 and older, continues to undergo review with a target action date set for September 7, 2024. The company remains dedicated to collaborating with the FDA throughout the review process.

