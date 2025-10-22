Avadel Pharmaceuticals Acquired by Alkermes for $2.1 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( (AVDL) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Avadel Pharmaceuticals entered into a transaction agreement with Alkermes, under which Alkermes will acquire Avadel for up to $20.00 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $2.1 billion. This acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, will make Avadel a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alkermes, enhancing Alkermes’ entry into the sleep medicine market and expanding its commercial portfolio with Avadel’s product, LUMRYZ™. The deal is anticipated to be immediately accretive, enhancing Alkermes’ revenue growth and profitability, while leveraging Avadel’s established commercial infrastructure and expertise in rare diseases.

Spark’s Take on AVDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVDL is a Outperform.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is on a positive trajectory with strong revenue growth and improved operational margins. The earnings call highlighted significant growth in patient demand and strong financial performance, leading to an optimistic outlook. However, profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the valuation, while technical indicators suggest potential short-term overbought conditions.

More about Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments in the sleep medicine space. The company is recognized for its FDA-approved product, LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate), which treats cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy patients over seven years old. Avadel has successfully built a commercial organization, driving strong demand for LUMRYZ™, with significant growth potential in the U.S. market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,389,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.53B

