Avada Group Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Avada Group Limited ( (AU:AVD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avada Group Limited reported a 10% decline in total revenue and a substantial loss for the half-year ended December 31, 2024, attributed to challenging market conditions and strategic adjustments. The company’s financial results were impacted by a reduction in the contingent consideration purchase price and impairment of intangible assets due to economic downturns in New Zealand, affecting government funding and commercial confidence.

More about Avada Group Limited

Avada Group Limited operates in the traffic management industry, focusing on providing services related to infrastructure projects and maintenance works.

Average Trading Volume: 11,887

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

