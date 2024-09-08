AVADA Group Director Increases Shareholding

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Daniel James Crowley, a director at AVADA Group Limited, has updated his shareholding in the company, acquiring an additional 352,407 ordinary shares. AVADA Group, a premier traffic management service provider operating across Australia and New Zealand, caters to government and major civil infrastructure sectors. This shift in director’s interest reflects notable insider activity within the company’s financial landscape.

