AVADA Group Announces Key Leadership Changes

Avada Group Limited ( (AU:AVD) ) just unveiled an update.

AVADA Group Limited has announced the immediate resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Mr. Michael Wilkes. The company has initiated a recruitment process for these positions, led by Managing Director Dan Crowley and incoming CEO Donald Montgomery. In the interim, Ann-Maree Robertson, a non-executive director with extensive financial expertise, and Andrew Metcalfe, with significant corporate governance experience, have been appointed as interim CFO and Company Secretary, respectively. These changes aim to maintain stability and continue strengthening governance and compliance functions within the organization.

More about Avada Group Limited

AVADA Group Limited is a prominent independent Australian traffic management operator and ancillary service provider with a vast network across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. The company primarily offers its services to government clients and major contractors within the civil infrastructure and maintenance sectors.

