Avacta to Present Innovative Oncology Platform Data to Investors

Avacta Group plc ( (GB:AVCT) ) has provided an announcement.

Avacta Group PLC announced an upcoming presentation of their pre|CISION® dual payload peptide drug conjugate delivery system data, following their participation in the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Molecular Targets Congress. The presentation, scheduled for October 29, 2025, will be accessible to existing and potential shareholders, allowing them to engage with the company’s leadership and submit questions, potentially impacting Avacta’s market engagement and stakeholder relations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVCT is a Neutral.

Avacta Group plc’s stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and high leverage. While there is some positive momentum in technical indicators and progress in clinical programs, financial constraints and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the overall score.

Avacta is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on developing an innovative drug delivery platform called pre|CISION®. This platform aims to repurpose oncology drugs as peptide drug conjugate (PDC) payloads, reducing toxicity and side effects by concentrating the drug directly in tumors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,931,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £259.1M

