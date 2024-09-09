Avacta Reveals Promising AVA6000 Trial Data at ESMO

Avacta Group plc (GB:AVCT) has released an update.

Avacta Group plc, a UK-based life sciences company, is set to present new data from the AVA6000 Phase 1a trial at the ESMO Congress. This trial investigates AVA6000’s efficacy, a novel targeted cancer treatment for FAP-positive solid tumours, showing promising safety and preliminary clinical activity. The presentation aims to showcase the drug’s tumour-targeting capabilities, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing systemic toxicity.

For further insights into GB:AVCT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.