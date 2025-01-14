Ava Risk Group Director’s Interest Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Ava Risk Group Ltd. ( (AU:AVA) ).

Ava Risk Group Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest held by Malcolm Maginnis, with a vesting of 333,333 performance rights into ordinary shares and a lapse of 500,000 performance rights. The change results in 676,666 fully paid ordinary shares and 2,833,334 performance rights held by the director, potentially impacting his influence in company operations and shareholder dynamics.

More about Ava Risk Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -5.51%

Average Trading Volume: 103,787

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.82M

