AV Concept Holdings Embraces Digital Corporate Communications

AV Concept Holdings Limited (HK:0595) has released an update.

AV Concept Holdings Limited has announced a shift to electronic dissemination of its corporate communications, in line with updated Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. Shareholders are encouraged to access these documents online to promote sustainability, while hard copies will be available upon request. This move aims to streamline processes and improve accessibility for investors.

