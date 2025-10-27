Auxly Cannabis Group Repays $5 Million Loan, Strengthening Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Auxly Cannabis Group ( (TSE:XLY) ).

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. announced the full repayment of its $5 million inventory loan to GrassHopper Capital Inc., using cash on hand. This repayment is expected to save the company approximately $900,000 in annualized interest expenses, allowing Auxly to strategically allocate capital towards organic growth investments and strengthening its balance sheet, thereby enhancing its financial stability and operational leverage.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XLY is a Neutral.

Auxly Cannabis Group’s overall stock score is driven by its financial performance and valuation. The company shows signs of financial improvement, but ongoing net losses are a concern. The stock’s low P/E ratio suggests it may be undervalued, offering potential upside. Technical indicators are neutral, indicating no strong momentum in either direction.

More about Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company focuses on delivering quality cannabis products that consumers trust and love, aiming to be a leader in branded cannabis products known for quality, safety, and efficacy.

YTD Price Performance: 262.50%

Average Trading Volume: 928,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$195.5M

