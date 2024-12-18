Autosports Group Ltd Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Nicholas Ian Pagent acquiring an additional 50,000 ordinary shares indirectly through family trusts. This change highlights ongoing adjustments in executive shareholdings, which could signal strategic shifts within the company. Investors and market watchers may find these developments intriguing as they assess the potential impact on the company’s future performance.

