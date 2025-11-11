Autoscope Technologies Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Autoscope Technologies Corporation ( (AATC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Autoscope Technologies Corporation presented to its investors.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation is a global company specializing in above-ground detection technology for improving safety and efficiency in cities and highways, primarily serving the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) sector. In its latest earnings report, Autoscope Technologies Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, despite experiencing a significant decline in revenue and net income for the third quarter of 2025. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 45% compared to the same period last year, largely due to a transition to the new Autoscope OptiVu platform and high inventory levels at channel partners. Operating expenses remained stable, but the company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, influenced by a one-time non-cash foreign currency adjustment. For the first nine months of 2025, Autoscope’s revenue decreased by 33% compared to the previous year, with net income dropping to $0.9 million from $3.7 million. The company also initiated the closure of its Canada and Spain subsidiaries, impacting its financial results. Looking forward, Autoscope Technologies anticipates a return to more typical royalty performance in the fourth quarter as market adoption of the OptiVu platform accelerates and inventory levels normalize.

