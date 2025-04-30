Autonomix Medical Announces Positive Trial Outcomes

Autonomix Medical, Inc. ( (AMIX) ) has provided an announcement.
On April 30, 2025, Autonomix Medical, Inc. announced positive outcomes from the initial phase of its first-in-human proof-of-concept trial for treating severe pancreatic cancer pain. The trial demonstrated significant pain reduction and improved quality of life, with 100% of patients achieving zero opioid use at 7 days post-procedure. Following these results, the company plans to expand its study to include additional visceral cancers and earlier-stage pancreatic cancer, potentially doubling its addressable market.
Autonomix Medical, Inc. scores low due to severe financial performance issues, characterized by zero revenue and negative cash flows, despite low debt levels. Technical analysis shows potential short-term momentum, but a longer-term downtrend persists. Valuation is the weakest, with negative earnings and no dividend yield. The lack of earnings call data means no immediate guidance to offset these challenges, resulting in a low overall score.
Autonomix Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to advancing innovative technologies that revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the nervous system.
