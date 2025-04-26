AutoNation Reports Solid Q1 2025 Performance

AutoNation Inc ( (AN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AutoNation Inc presented to its investors.

AutoNation, Inc., a leading automotive retailer in the United States, specializes in offering a wide range of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and maintenance services across its extensive dealership network.

In the first quarter of 2025, AutoNation reported a 4% increase in revenue on a same-store basis, driven by a notable 10% growth in new vehicle sales. The company achieved an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.68, reflecting a 4% increase from the previous year, despite a slight decline in net income.

Key financial highlights include a record after-sales gross profit of $568 million and strategic acquisitions amounting to $70 million, which are expected to add $220 million in annualized revenue. The company also repurchased $225 million worth of shares, demonstrating strong cash flow and capital allocation strategies. However, the domestic and import segments saw a decline in income, while the premium luxury segment experienced a 4% increase.

AutoNation’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, citing its robust business model, multiple revenue streams, and flexible cost structure as key strengths. The company is well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties and continue delivering strong financial results.

