Automatic Data Processing Secures $7.05 Billion Credit Agreements

Automatic Data Processing ( (ADP) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 27, 2025, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. entered into new credit agreements totaling $7.05 billion, replacing previous facilities. These agreements, which include a $4.55 billion 364-Day Facility and a $2.5 billion Five-Year Facility, are designed to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support general corporate purposes. The new facilities, led by major financial institutions, offer revolving credit options and include terms similar to the previous agreements, with customary covenants and events of default. The agreements reflect ADP’s strategic financial management and its ongoing relationships with key lenders, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADP) stock is a Sell with a $285.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ADP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADP is a Neutral.

ADP’s overall stock score is positively influenced by strong financial performance and optimistic earnings call highlights. However, technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and high valuation raises concerns for potential investors. The company’s strategic initiatives and solid U.S. performance provide confidence in future growth, despite international uncertainties.

More about Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. operates in the human capital management industry, providing a range of services including payroll processing, talent management, and benefits administration. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive solutions to businesses to manage their workforce effectively.

